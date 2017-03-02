Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Bill advances to separate…

Bill advances to separate Lee from King holiday in Arkansas

By master
and The Associated Press March 2, 2017 12:15 pm < a min read
Share

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has taken a first step toward celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. on the third Monday in January and moving its Robert E. Lee holiday to the fall.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday made the unusual move of testifying before a legislative committee. He says King should be celebrated separately for his civil rights accomplishments, and that Lee fought for the wrong side in the Civil War.

Arkansas is one of three states to recognize King and Lee on the same day. Alabama and Mississippi also do so.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Under a bill approved in a voice vote by the Senate Education Committee, Arkansas’ Lee holiday would be moved to the second Saturday in October. The bill also sets requirements for what is taught about civil rights and the Civil War.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Bill advances to separate…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: Puerto Ricans become U.S. citizens

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

New Interior Secretary rides horse to work on first day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7021 0.0362 1.39%
L 2020 25.1760 0.1066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9525 0.1850 3.47%
L 2040 30.0504 0.2344 3.99%
L 2050 17.2095 0.1544 4.47%
G Fund 15.2463 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5185 -0.0940 0.94%
C Fund 33.1616 0.4529 5.95%
S Fund 43.5534 0.6480 4.66%
I Fund 25.7840 0.1059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.