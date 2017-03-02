Bill advances to separate Lee from King holiday in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has taken a first step toward celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. on the third Monday in January and moving its Robert E. Lee holiday to the fall.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday made the unusual move of testifying before a legislative committee. He says King should be celebrated separately for his civil rights accomplishments, and that Lee fought for the wrong side in the Civil War.

Arkansas is one of three states to recognize King and Lee on the same day. Alabama and Mississippi also do so.

Under a bill approved in a voice vote by the Senate Education Committee, Arkansas’ Lee holiday would be moved to the second Saturday in October. The bill also sets requirements for what is taught about civil rights and the Civil War.