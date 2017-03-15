Sports Listen

Black man paralyzed by white officer’s shot sues Iowa city

By master
March 15, 2017
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A black driver is suing an Iowa city and a white police officer who shot him during a traffic stop, leaving him paralyzed.

Jerime Mitchell’s lawsuit filed last month in Linn County lists negligence and assault by Cedar Rapids and Officer Lucas Jones. It seeks unspecified damages and a jury trial, which has not been scheduled.

A prosecutor says Jones shot Mitchell in self-defense as Mitchell — who was not armed — tried to drive away from the traffic stop Nov. 1. A grand jury declined to indict Jones, saying his actions were justified.

Mitchell says he feared for his life as he struggled with Jones. Mitchell has not been charged with any crime.

The city has declined to comment on the lawsuit. Attempts to reach Jones were unsuccessful Tuesday.



1965: LBJ calls for equal voting rights

