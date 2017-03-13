Sports Listen

Blackface Mardi Gras picture stirs debate in New Orleans

By KEVIN McGILL
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 12:29 pm < a min read
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A social media picture of a white woman wearing blackface makeup has sparked a debate about race and Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

Ann Tuennerman (TOON-er-mahn) donned the traditional garb of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club when she rode in the century-old African-American club’s Feb. 28 parade. Many white riders have done so over the years.

But a Facebook posting of her picture in Zulu regalia — along with a comment deemed racially insulting by many — has renewed focus on Zulu’s traditions and stirred discussion on social media about racial attitudes.

Tuennerman, a founder of the “Tales of the Cocktail” festival, has apologized. And she has taken part in some public soul-searching including a live online discussion on racial issues.

