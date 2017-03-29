Chicago man pleads not guilty to weapons charge after raid

CHICAGO (AP) — In an unrelated incident, the son of a man who was shot and wounded by federal immigration agents has pleaded not guilty in Chicago to a weapons charge.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports (http://bit.ly/2njQKaw ) Felix Torres Jr. entered the plea Wednesday in Cook County court to a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Chicago police identified his father, Felix Torres, as a man who a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and wounded Monday as ICE officers were serving an arrest warrant.

ICE asserts an agent fired after someone pointed a gun at agents, while Felix Torres’ attorney said his client was unarmed and shot after he opened the door.

Felix Torres Jr.’s attorney says the weapons charge stems from a traffic stop several weeks ago, not Monday’s incident. ICE says it’s investigating the shooting.