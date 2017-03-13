Closing arguments set in suit over Florida deputy shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Closing arguments are set in the trial of a federal lawsuit filed by the parents of an unarmed nurseryman who was fatally shot by a Florida sheriff’s deputy.

Arguments are scheduled Monday in the lawsuit filed by the parents of 24-year-old Seth Adams, who was shot by Palm Beach County Sgt. Michael Custer in May 2012. It happened outside the nursery where Adams lived and worked.

Custer was parked there doing surveillance on a gang when Adams arrived home. Custer testified that Adams cursed him and grabbed him by the throat before rummaging through his truck’s cab as if seeking a weapon. He said he shot Adams when he spun toward him.

Adams family attorneys say the location of blood stains, shell casings and other evidence disprove Custer.