Cops: Mom beat, choked girl over incorrect Bible verses

By master
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 1:47 pm < a min read
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (AP) — Police say a Pennsylvania woman severely beat her daughter, tried to strangle her and kicked her out of the house for incorrectly reciting Bible verses.

Pennlive.com reports (http://bit.ly/2mV1c7j ) 41-year-old Rhonda Kemp Shoffner, of Middletown, faces charges including aggravated assault over the March 14 incident.

The victim is under 13. Police say she was forced to kneel on the bathroom floor and repeat Bible verses. They say each time she made a mistake the mother slammed her head into the wall. They allege she then told the child she was going to kill her and bit her and attempted to strangle her.

Police say the girl fought off Shoffner, who told her to leave and never return. They say the girl called her father, who drove her to a police station.

No lawyer is listed for Shoffner.

Information from: Pennlive.com, http://www.pennlive.com

