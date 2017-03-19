Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » CORRECTS: Author-columnist Jimmy Breslin,…

CORRECTS: Author-columnist Jimmy Breslin, legendary street-smart chronicler of wise guys and underdogs, dies at 88.

By master
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 12:01 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — CORRECTS: Author-columnist Jimmy Breslin, legendary street-smart chronicler of wise guys and underdogs, dies at 88. . (Corrects APNewsAlert to say Breslin was 88, not 87.)

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » CORRECTS: Author-columnist Jimmy Breslin,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

FDA Commissioner tours Woodford Reserve distillery

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.