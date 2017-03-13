Sports Listen

Dad doesn’t call 911, treats girl’s gunshot with 1st aid kit

By master
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 5:12 pm < a min read
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man was arrested after police say he treated his daughter’s gunshot wound with a first aid kit instead of calling 911.

The Daily Press reports (http://bit.ly/2mFlll7 ) 30-year-old Maurice Jones was jailed Sunday child abuse and gun charges. Online jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Police spokesman Brandon Maynard says Jones told police his daughters were running around when his 6-year-old daughter accidentally knocked a handgun off the bed. It hit the floor, causing the gun to fire. Both Jones and the 6-year-old were shot.

Police say Jones didn’t initially call 911 or take his daughter to the hospital. Instead, he treated her wounds with a first aid kit. Child Protective Services was notified, and the child was hospitalized.

