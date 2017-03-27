Sports Listen

Dad of boy hit by car didn’t condone driver’s fatal shooting

By master
and The Associated Press March 27, 2017 8:10 am < a min read
CINCINNATI (AP) — The father of a 4-year-old boy hit by a vehicle in Cincinnati says he doesn’t condone the subsequent slaying of the driver and is sorry for the man’s family.

Police say 44-year-old Jamie Urton got out of his car after hitting the child Friday and was repeatedly shot in a confrontation.

Initial reports indicated the boy was struck in the street, but his father, Jamal Killings, tells WCPO-TV (http://bit.ly/2mCUgjL ) the child was on the curb. Killings says he tried to stop the car for going too fast in a neighborhood full of playing kids, and it swerved around him and struck his son.

Killings says he tended to the boy, who’s now out of the hospital, and he didn’t realize someone shot the driver.

Police are looking for several suspects.

Information from: WCPO-TV, http://www.wcpo.com

