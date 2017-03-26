Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon…

‘Dreamer’ immigrant in Oregon detained by US authorities

By master
and The Associated Press March 26, 2017 9:01 pm < a min read
Share

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Activists say a 25-year-old man who had been allowed to stay in the U.S. because he was brought into the country as a child has been detained by immigration agents.

Immigration lawyer Stephen Manning says in a statement that Francisco J. Rodriguez Dominguez was picked up Sunday morning at his home by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The Oregon chapter of the ACLU says in a statement that he arrived in the U.S. from Mexico when he was 5 years old. He has lived in the Portland area since then.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

The ACLU says Rodriguez Dominguez participates in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy, which grants two years of permission to work and protection from deportation to certain undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. These immigrants are known as “Dreamers.”

Advertisement

The Oregonian/Oregonlive reports that Immigrations and Custom Enforcement officials did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » 'Dreamer' immigrant in Oregon…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.