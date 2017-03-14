Driver survives 175-foot plunge into snow-covered gorge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Firefighters say a driver has survived a 175-foot plunge into a New York gorge.

Rochester fire officials tell the Democrat & Chronicle (http://on.rocne.ws/2lXBG5H ) that the unidentified man’s vehicle missed a curve around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, crashed through a fence and went over an embankment into the Genesee River gorge.

It’s not known whether the snowy weather contributed.

Fire department rescue units lowered a firefighter into the gorge, where the driver had exited the vehicle and was walking. His injuries weren’t immediately known.

The accident is under investigation.

