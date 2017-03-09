Sports Listen

Trending:

IRSDHSArmy TSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Ex-police officer's lawyer question…

Ex-police officer’s lawyer question star witness’ treatment

By master
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 12:49 pm < a min read
Share

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Lawyers for a former South Carolina police officer facing a second murder trial in the killing of a man running from a traffic stop want to know if the man who videotaped the shooting was offered anything by prosecutors.

Michael Slager’s attorneys filed a motion late Wednesday. The filing mentions several possible incentives for Feidin Santana, including money, food, immigration assistance or favorable treatment in a criminal or other legal dispute. Prosecutors haven’t responded.

Santana was walking to his job at a barber shop in April 2015 when he recorded on his cellphone Slager shooting Scott in the back.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Slager will be tried in May for civil rights violation in federal court. His first murder trial in state court ended last year with a hung jury.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Ex-police officer's lawyer question…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1862: Ironclad battleships square off in Civil War firefight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP rescues injured Guatemalan man airlifted to safety

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6526 -0.0128 1.39%
L 2020 25.0346 -0.0333 2.42%
L 2030 27.7083 -0.0555 3.47%
L 2040 29.7396 -0.0699 3.99%
L 2050 17.0065 -0.0450 4.47%
G Fund 15.2533 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4358 -0.0447 0.94%
C Fund 32.7217 -0.0650 5.95%
S Fund 42.3596 -0.2172 4.66%
I Fund 25.6001 -0.0941 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.