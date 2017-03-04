Sports Listen

FAA: 27 airspace violations near Trump’s Florida estate

By master
March 4, 2017
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Federal officials say more than two dozen aircraft have violated airspace restrictions near President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida.

The Sun Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2mE0Iqv ) that last month, the Federal Aviation Administration reported 27 violations of the airspace restrictions near Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

In one instance, Air Force jets speeding to intercept an aircraft caused a sonic boom that rattled Palm Beach and Broward counties.

The names of the pilots who received the violations weren’t released. Agency officials told the newspaper they’re investigating each case.

The FAA said it will reach out to South Florida pilots to educate them about the restrictions activated within 30 miles of the estate when Trump visits. The agency recently held briefings for pilots at airports in Boca Raton and Palm Beach.



1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

