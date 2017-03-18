Memorial fund established for family of fallen firefighter

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) — A memorial fund has been established for the family of a Massachusetts firefighter who collapsed at the scene of a house fire and died.

Officials are directing donations for the family of Joseph Toscano to the Watertown Firefighters Relief Association’s Toscano Fund. Proceeds will benefit Toscano’s wife and five children.

Earlier Saturday, the 54-year-old Randolph resident’s body was escorted to the medical examiner’s office with a solemn procession by uniformed firefighters from across the region.

A wake is expected in Randolph, followed by a funeral Mass in Watertown.

Officials say Toscano suffered a medical emergency. The medical examiner’s office is determining the exact cause of death.

Toscano is the first Massachusetts firefighter to die in the line of duty since 2014, when two Boston firefighters were killed.