Family gets a shock when turkey crashes through windshield

By
The Associated Press March 29, 2017
ROLLING PRAIRIE, Ind. (AP) — A New Jersey family traveling through northern Indiana got a shock when a 30-pound turkey crashed through their vehicle’s windshield.

LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Michael Kellems says the flying bird collided Tuesday with the family’s rented SUV. The dead turkey was left lodged in the shattered windshield as driver John Tarabocchia of Emerson, New Jersey, pulled over along U.S. 20.

Kellems says he has been an officer for 31 years and has “never seen something like that.”

He says Tarabocchia and his three passengers suffered only minor cuts.

Tarabocchia tells The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2ogrDWQ ) his family was headed to a Chicago airport to return home after visiting his daughter at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend. The family was about 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of South Bend.

Information from: The Indianapolis Star, http://www.indystar.com

