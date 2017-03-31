Sports Listen

Family of London attack victim: She’s ‘getting stronger’

By master
March 31, 2017
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The family of a Utah woman injured in last week’s attack in London says she is getting stronger.

Melissa Cochran’s brother Clint Payne said Thursday through a verified GoFundMe account webpage that she is “Getting stronger every day!” He also posted a photo of Melissa Cochran standing up with crutches and dressed in a hospital gown.

No other details about her condition were provided.

Melissa Cochran suffered a broken leg and rib and cuts to the head. Her husband, Kurt Cochran, was killed when a man in an SUV mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge.

The couple had been on the last day of a European trip celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

Attacker Khalid Masood was shot dead by police after his rampage, which police say lasted just 82 seconds.

