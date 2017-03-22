Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitantsAgain with the millennialsPay adjustment?How's your morale?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Former shelter dog helps…

Former shelter dog helps save girl, 3, left naked and alone

By master
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 7:05 am < a min read
Share

RAPID RIVER, Mich. (AP) — A former shelter dog in Michigan is being credited with saving the life of a 3-year-old girl who was found naked and alone in freezing weather.

The Delta Animal Shelter shared a letter on Facebook from the family of Peanut, an abused dog that arrived at the shelter nearly a year ago. The family writes that Peanut alerted her owner that she wanted to go outside Friday and took him to a field behind the house on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The owner found the little girl, brought her inside and called 911.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office confirms the story and says the girl is OK.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

Authorities say they found the parents nearby in a residence with “unsafe and unsanitary living conditions.”

Advertisement

The girl and another young girl were removed from the home. Prosecutors are reviewing the case.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Former shelter dog helps…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Patriots Jet Team performs aerial acrobatics in Yuma

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.