Funeral set for NY medic who died when run over by ambulance

March 25, 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Thousands of mourners are packing a Bronx church for the funeral for an emergency medic killed last week when she was run over by her own ambulance.

Yadira Arroyo (yah-DEER’-ah) was killed March 16 responding to a call. Police say a man got into the truck when she got out and she was run over.

The mother of five was a 14-year veteran of the department. She was beloved by colleagues at her station house and in her Bronx community. Arroyo was a dedicated EMT who responded to calls even during asthma attacks and was a mother figure to her co-workers.

Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro says the outpouring of support shows the respect people have for their fallen colleague. He said she lived and died as a hero.

