‘Get me cars, now!’: Radio calls capture chaos at nightclub

By master
and The Associated Press March 29, 2017 5:32 pm < a min read
CINCINNATI (AP) — Recordings of police officers responding to a nightclub shooting in Cincinnati in which one person was killed and 16 injured illustrate the gravity of the unfolding crisis.

One police officer urgently tells a dispatcher to “expedite” every unit possible.

Another officer tells the dispatcher three people are injured and adds: “Get me cars now!”

The dispatcher says calmly at one point: “Basically the entire city’s responding at this time.”

The recordings of the early Sunday morning incident were released Wednesday afternoon.

One man was killed and 16 other people were injured in the shooting at the Cameo club, a popular hip-hop music spot near the Ohio river east of downtown Cincinnati.

The venue’s operator says it is closing Friday. No arrests have been made.

