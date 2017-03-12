Sports Listen

Great Lakes fund has aided Ohio’s algae fight, river cleanup

By JOHN SEEWER
March 12, 2017
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A Great Lakes cleanup program that may be on the Trump administration’s chopping block has funded work in Ohio to slow down Lake Erie’s toxic algae.

The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative also has aided the cleanup of northern Ohio’s rivers and paid for habitat and wetland restoration along the lake shore.

A draft of the Environmental Protection Agency’s budget proposal obtained by The Associated Press shows the Great Lakes fund is one of several programs targeted for big cuts.

But the budget plan isn’t set yet and will eventually need congressional approval.

Several members of Ohio’s delegation say they’ll fight to keep the Great Lakes funding.

Supporters point out it has paid for projects that help Ohio farmers reduce the field runoff that feeds the lake’s algae.

