Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Hiker loses hand in…

Hiker loses hand in Pennsylvania campfire explosion

By master
and The Associated Press March 17, 2017 10:26 am < a min read
Share

KEMPTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania hiker is recovering after his left hand was blown off while trying to start a campfire.

The accident happened on the Appalachian Trail, which runs about 2,200 miles from Maine to Georgia. Ethan Kunkel, deputy chief of the Kempton Fire Company, tells The (Allentown) Morning Call (http://bit.ly/2n5MGNJ ) that the man grabbed the wrong substance out of his backpack and it exploded. The chief didn’t say what the substance was.

Kunkel says the explosion, which happened about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, shattered the man’s hand and that doctors are unlikely to try to reattach it.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Authorities haven’t released the man’s name but say he is from Exton, near Philadelphia.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old man had been planning to hike the trail about 800 miles to Tennessee.

Topics:
All News Lifestyle News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Hiker loses hand in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1941: National Gallery of Art opens

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

EPA employees protest proposed budget cuts to agency

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 16, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7199 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.2043 0.0147 2.42%
L 2030 27.9878 0.0250 3.47%
L 2040 30.0890 0.0319 3.99%
L 2050 17.2325 0.0212 4.47%
G Fund 15.2612 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4708 -0.0100 0.94%
C Fund 32.9922 -0.0522 5.95%
S Fund 42.9392 0.0542 4.66%
I Fund 26.3704 0.1832 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.