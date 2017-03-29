Homeowners at San Francisco sinking high-rise sue developer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A homeowners association representing property owners at a high-rise in downtown San Francisco is suing the developers for failing to tell residents the condominium tower was sinking at an unexpected rate.

The Millennium Tower homeowners association filed the suit Wednesday.

It’s the latest of several lawsuits related to a high-profile dispute over the sinking building that opened in 2009. Lawsuits involve the developer, the city and owners of the multimillion-dollar condos.

But Daniel M. Petrocelli, the lead attorney representing the homeowners association, says California law gives homeowner associations sole authority to pursue damages for structural repairs and retrofits. So he says a fix can only be accomplished through the HOA’s lawsuit.