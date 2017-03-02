Hospital: 3 in critical condition after fatal Oregon fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A hospital spokeswoman says the three survivors of a fire that killed four children in rural Oregon are in critical condition.

Julie Reed, a spokeswoman for Legacy Emmanuel Medical Center in Portland, confirmed Thursday that 39-year-old James Keith Howell, 38-year-old Tabitha Annette Howell and 13-year-old Andrew Hall-Young are patients at the hospital burn center.

The three were injured in an early morning fire Wednesday that killed four children who ranged from 4 to 13.

Authorities say the fire in the timber town of Riddle does not appear to be suspicious.

One of the victims is a foster child.

Tabitha Howell is the mother of the remaining children and is married to James Howell.

Howell is the father of the youngest victim and the stepfather of two victims, ages 7 and 10.