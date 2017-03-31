Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » How the AP-NORC poll…

How the AP-NORC poll on Donald Trump was conducted

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 3:40 am 1 min read
Share

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll on President Donald Trump was conducted by NORC on March 23-27. It is based on online and telephone interviews of 1,110 adults who are members of NORC’s nationally representative AmeriSpeak panel.

The original sample was drawn from respondents selected randomly from NORC’s National Frame based on address-based sampling and recruited by mail, email, telephone and face-to-face interviews.

NORC interviews participants over the phone if they don’t have internet access. With a probability basis and coverage of people who can’t access the internet, surveys using AmeriSpeak are nationally representative.

Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
Advertisement

As is done routinely in surveys, results were weighted, or adjusted, to ensure that responses accurately reflect the population’s makeup by factors such as age, sex, race, education, region and phone use.

No more than 1 time in 20 should chance variations in the sample cause the results to vary by more than plus or minus 4.0 percentage points from the answers that would be obtained if all adults in the U.S. were polled.

There are other sources of potential error in polls, including the wording and order of questions.

The questions and results are available at http://www.apnorc.org/

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » How the AP-NORC poll…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Tillerson Participates in a Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Anitkabir

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.