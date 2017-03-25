Sports Listen

Investigators recover data recorder in Georgia plane crash

By master
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 2:07 pm < a min read
ATLANTA (AP) — Federal investigators have recovered a bright orange data recorder, often referred to as a “black box,” after the fiery crash of a small plane into a suburban Atlanta subdivision.

WSB-TV reports (http://2wsb.tv/2nQW7kP ) that federal investigators said at a Saturday briefing that the pilot told air traffic controllers before the crash that he was having an issue with the airplane’s autopilot feature.

The Cessna Citation I crashed Friday evening, killing the pilot and setting a house ablaze.

FAA spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt said it happened about 3 miles from an airport in Cobb County, just northwest of Atlanta.

Cobb County Fire Department spokeswoman Denell Boyd said the plane was on its way to Fulton County Airport when it crashed next to a house and exploded.

No one on the ground was hurt.

