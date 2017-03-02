Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » John Gotti's grandson gets…

John Gotti’s grandson gets 8 years in prison in drug case

By master
and The Associated Press March 2, 2017 4:41 pm < a min read
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Mobster John Gotti’s namesake grandson has been sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to selling oxycodone pills in New York City.

The 23-year-old Gotti was arrested in August at the Queens home where his late grandfather once lived.

Prosecutors say undercover officers bought more than $46,000 worth of oxycodone from Gotti on 11 occasions.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

In a letter to the judge, Gotti expressed remorse for his actions, which he called a youthful indiscretion.

Advertisement

At his sentencing Thursday, Gotti’s lawyer said his client will likely be out of prison in about four years.

Gotti will also forfeit more than $250,000 in seized drug proceeds.

Gotti’s grandfather was the former boss of the Gambino crime family. He died in prison in 2002.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » John Gotti's grandson gets…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: Puerto Ricans become U.S. citizens

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

New Interior Secretary rides horse to work on first day

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7021 0.0362 1.39%
L 2020 25.1760 0.1066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9525 0.1850 3.47%
L 2040 30.0504 0.2344 3.99%
L 2050 17.2095 0.1544 4.47%
G Fund 15.2463 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5185 -0.0940 0.94%
C Fund 33.1616 0.4529 5.95%
S Fund 43.5534 0.6480 4.66%
I Fund 25.7840 0.1059 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.