Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » John L. Harrison Jr.,…

John L. Harrison Jr., of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, dies

By ERRIN HAINES WHACK
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 1:13 pm < a min read
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia man who was a member of the famed all-black Tuskegee Airmen has died. He was 96.

The Murphy Ruffenach Funeral Home says John L. Harrison Jr. died March 22 at a Philadelphia hospice. Harrison’s funeral was held Friday with military honors at the Chapel of the Four Chaplains.

Harrison was 22 when he became one of America’s first black military airmen. He was among nearly 1,000 pilots who trained as a segregated unit with the Army Air Corps at an airfield near Tuskegee, Alabama. He saw combat in Italy during World War II and remained in the service until his retirement as an Air Force major after two decades.

In 2007, the Tuskegee Airmen were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » John L. Harrison Jr.,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of Capitol progresses in Cannon renewal project

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.