Judge: 86-year-old jewel thief Payne too sick for trial

and The Associated Press March 1, 2017 5:43 am < a min read
ATLANTA (AP) — A well-known jewel thief who reflected on her six-decade criminal career in a 2013 documentary has been deemed too ill to stand trial for an alleged 2015 theft.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports (http://bit.ly/2mI3OFV ) that 86-year-old Doris Payne’s trial was scheduled to start Feb. 21 in connection with the theft of a pair of Christian Dior earrings from a Saks Fifth Avenue store.

But the trial is on hold. An administrative order signed by a Fulton County Superior Court judge says the defense has demonstrated that Payne’s medical condition precludes the case from moving forward.

Meanwhile, she awaits arraignment after her December arrest at a store in Atlanta’s Perimeter Mall.

Payne, her family and friends discuss her life in the documentary “The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne.”

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

