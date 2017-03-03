Sports Listen

Judge: Dad who dropped girl off bridge ready to stand trial

By
The Associated Press March 3, 2017
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man accused of throwing his young daughter to her death off a Tampa Bay area bridge has been found competent to stand trial.

Pinellas County Judge Joseph Bulone issued the ruling Friday.

In January, state mental health doctors determined 27-year-old Jon Jonchuck was ready to stand trial. He was deemed incompetent in February 2015, the month after prosecutors say he dropped 5-year-old Phoebe Jonchuck into Tampa Bay.

Prosecutors say they’re hoping for a fall trial.

The Tampa Bay Times (http://bit.ly/2mO4SsQ ) reports Jonchuck will remain at the state hospital in Gainesville until the case is closer to trial.

Pinellas-Pasco Chief Assistant State Attorney Brian Bartlett says they’re concerned Jonchuck will become incompetent again if he’s not forced to take his medication.

The state is seeking the death penalty.

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

