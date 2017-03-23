Sports Listen

Judge: man competent for Jewish center bomb plot trial

March 23, 2017
MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida man has been ruled mentally competent to stand trial on charges of plotting to bomb a synagogue and Jewish school in support of the Islamic State terrorist group.

Prosecutors say a Miami judge issued the decision Thursday for 41-year-old James Medina, who is scheduled to stand trial in August. His attorney had questioned Medina’s mental state and ability to assist in his defense.

The FBI says Medina plotted with an undercover informant to bomb the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center last April during Passover. Medina was arrested after the informant provided him with a real-looking dummy bomb that could not explode.

FBI recordings show Medina allegedly supported the Islamic State terrorist group and claimed an obligation to attack Jews in the U.S. He has pleaded not guilty.

