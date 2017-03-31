Sports Listen

Trending:

Air Force nominee in hot seat?Agencies catching the bounty 'bug?'Why Air Force has a pilot problem?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Juneau resident catches avalanche,…

Juneau resident catches avalanche, waterfalls on phone

By MARK THIESSEN
and The Associated Press March 31, 2017 8:27 pm 1 min read
Share

Carole Triem heard an unusual sound when she left an indoor swimming pool in downtown Juneau after her Friday morning workout.

She thought she heard thunder, “which is strange because we don’t get thunder here in Juneau.”

Instead, what she heard was an avalanche beginning its cascade down Mount Juneau.’

An avalanche in Alaska’s capital city isn’t an unusual event after several this year. But what was different for Triem, she said, was that she was able to pull her phone out and capture most of it on a 70-second video.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.
Advertisement

“I looked up, and I think I caught the very beginning of it,” she said. “I think I got pretty lucky.”

She didn’t feel like she was in any danger since she was far enough away from it, and didn’t feel a whoosh of air from the avalanche.

“I couldn’t feel anything different from where I was standing, just normal cold and wet,” she said of Juneau’s typical weather.

Juneau Police Lt. David Campbell said there were no injuries and no homes were struck in this southeast Alaska city sandwiched by mountains and the ocean.

Local emergency manager Tom Mattice said the avalanche, an edge of which spilled onto a city street feet from a house, hit a gate and van. The mangled gate had included an avalanche warning sign.

Residents had been warned of heightened avalanche danger on Mount Juneau as the city has been hit by recent rainfall.

19 agencies on chopping block only account for a small fraction of overall budget

Triem caught not only the avalanche on video, but also more moisture — this time in the form of waterfalls — that followed the snow down the mountain.

___

AP reporter Becky Bohrer contributed to this report from Juneau, Alaska.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Juneau resident catches avalanche,…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1917: US purchases Virgin Islands from Denmark

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver cuts steel underwater

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 31, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7281 -0.0070 1.39%
L 2020 25.1904 -0.0224 2.42%
L 2030 27.9439 -0.0394 3.47%
L 2040 30.0274 -0.0495 3.99%
L 2050 17.1881 -0.0322 4.47%
G Fund 15.2761 0.0009 0.38%
F Fund 17.6102 0.0215 0.94%
C Fund 32.7472 -0.0740 5.95%
S Fund 42.8703 0.0706 4.66%
I Fund 26.4109 -0.1258 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.