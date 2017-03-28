Lawsuit: Navy discharged woman over sex-harassment complaint

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has filed a federal lawsuit alleging she received an “other than honorable” discharge from the U.S. Navy over a sexual-harassment complaint she lodged against a superior.

The Day newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2mMe04G ) the lawsuit filed Monday by West Haven resident Katrina Bradley alleges a superior took her to his barracks in 1995, gave her alcohol and touched her leg.

Bradley filed a sexual-harassment complaint. The lawsuit says her supervisors retaliated.

Bradley subsequently received non-judicial punishment and was charged with absence without leave and failing to follow orders or regulations, for being late and falling asleep on duty. She was administratively discharged.

The Board for Correction of Naval Records has denied Bradley’s request to upgrade her discharge. An upgrade generally would lead to benefits.

The Navy won’t comment.

