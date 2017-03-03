Sports Listen

Lawyer: Detained immigrant to be deported without hearing

By master
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 6:08 am < a min read
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The attorney for a young woman who was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after speaking at a news conference about immigration says she’s been told the woman will be deported without a hearing.

Abigail Peterson, an attorney for 22-year-old Daniela Vargas, tells news outlets that authorities informed her Thursday that Vargas’ case will be handled as a “visa waiver overstay,” which means she won’t be given a hearing and will be flown back to her native Argentina.

ICE agents detained Vargas on Wednesday after she spoke at a news conference in Jackson, Mississippi, and called on President Donald Trump to protect immigrants like her.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

Vargas’ status in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program had expired in November 2016, and she applied to renew it mid-February after coming up with the $495 application fee.

