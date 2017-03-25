Sports Listen

Lawyer for bomb suspect wants attempted murder trial moved

By master
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 1:17 pm < a min read
ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — A lawyer for the man accused of setting off bombs last year in New Jersey and New York, injuring more than 30 people, is seeking a change of venue for his trial on attempted murder charges stemming from a shootout with police.

Deputy Public Defender Peter Liguori said Ahmad Rahimi can’t get a fair trial in Union County, citing the excessive media coverage he and the bombings have received.

Rahimi is charged with attempted murder for the Sept. 19 gunbattle with five officers in Linden, New Jersey. At the time, he was being sought for allegedly planting two bombs in Manhattan and two in New Jersey — near a charity run in Seaside Park, and in a trash can in Elizabeth.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office declined comment on the request.

