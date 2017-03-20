Sports Listen

Trending:

Scam on annuitants2017 budget amendmentPay adjustment?EPA protest video
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Lawyer: Teacher was seen…

Lawyer: Teacher was seen kissing missing Tennessee student

By master
and The Associated Press March 20, 2017 4:33 pm < a min read
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A lawyer for the family of a missing Tennessee high school student says a teacher now accused of kidnapping her had been investigated by the school system after another student reported seeing the teacher kiss the girl.

Yet according to attorney Jason Whatley and school records, teacher Tad Cummins was allowed to continue working at Tennessee’s Culleoka Unit School for two weeks.

Authorities say student Elizabeth Thomas was last seen on March 13 and is believed to be with the 50-year-old teacher.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Attorney Jason Whatley said school officials never told the girl’s father that the teacher was reportedly seen kissing his 15-year-old daughter. Whatley said the father didn’t find out until a week later, from law enforcement authorities.

Advertisement

Maury County school officials didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Lawyer: Teacher was seen…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends troops to Alabama

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 17, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7220 0.0021 1.39%
L 2020 25.2070 0.0027 2.42%
L 2030 27.9910 0.0032 3.47%
L 2040 30.0931 0.0041 3.99%
L 2050 17.2350 0.0025 4.47%
G Fund 15.2622 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4910 0.0202 0.94%
C Fund 32.9489 -0.0433 5.95%
S Fund 43.0302 0.0910 4.66%
I Fund 26.4075 0.0371 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.