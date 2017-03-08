Lights out at Statue of Liberty for several hours

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Mar 07, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.6654
|-0.0125
|1.39%
|L 2020
|25.0679
|-0.0342
|2.42%
|L 2030
|27.7638
|-0.0585
|3.47%
|L 2040
|29.8095
|-0.0742
|3.99%
|L 2050
|17.0515
|-0.0483
|4.47%
|G Fund
|15.2523
|0.0010
|0.38%
|F Fund
|17.4805
|-0.0207
|0.94%
|C Fund
|32.7867
|-0.0938
|5.95%
|S Fund
|42.5768
|-0.2552
|4.66%
|I Fund
|25.6942
|-0.0682
|4.37%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.