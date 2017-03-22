Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?This keeps DoD up at nightMarine investigation widens$52B dilemma
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Magnitude 4.0 quake, 2…

Magnitude 4.0 quake, 2 smaller temblors rattle Oklahoma

By master
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 12:13 pm < a min read
Share

STROUD, Okla. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports a magnitude 4.0 earthquake and two smaller temblors have struck Oklahoma.

The larger quake was recorded Wednesday near Stroud, located about 60 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. Two smaller quakes were also recorded. A magnitude 2.7 quake struck near Fairview and a magnitude 2.5 temblor hit near Mooreland.

No injuries or damage are reported and geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, and many have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.

Advertisement

Regulators have directed oil and natural gas producers to close some disposal wells or reduce the volume of fluids they inject.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Magnitude 4.0 quake, 2…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Patriots Jet Team performs aerial acrobatics in Yuma

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.