Man arrested after 2 teens found dead in Colorado

By master
and The Associated Press March 21, 2017 5:38 am < a min read
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police have arrested a man in connection with the deaths of two teenagers whose bodies were found on the shoulder of a rural Colorado road.

KKTV in Colorado Springs reported Monday (https://goo.gl/yUtkqE ) that 19-year-old Gustavo Marquez is being held on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, aggravated robbery and child abuse resulting in death.

The bodies of 15-year-old Derek Benjamin Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Partida, both students at Coronado High School, were found March 12 by a passing driver on Old Pueblo Road just northeast of Pikes Peak International Raceway.

Authorities have not said how the teens were killed or what led investigators to Marquez.

Booking documents do not indicate if Marquez has hired an attorney.

Information from: KKTV-TV, http://www.kktv.com/

