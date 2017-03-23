Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?VA's hiring problemMilitary's backboneICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man arrested after abducted…

Man arrested after abducted woman escapes from trunk

By master
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 9:00 am < a min read
Share

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man recently freed from prison in Alabama is accused of abducting a woman whose dramatic escape from her car trunk was captured on video.

Birmingham police announced Wednesday night that 28-year-old Manuel Ali Towns has been charged with kidnapping and robbery in the abduction of 25-year-old Brittany Diggs earlier this month. Towns was detained Tuesday.

Authorities say Towns abducted Diggs and made her drive around before putting her in the car trunk. She escaped by opening an interior trunk latch. Surveillance cameras at a gas station convenience store captured images of her tumbling from the trunk.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Al.com (http://bit.ly/2nqZEFZ ) reports that records show Towns was freed from prison in January after serving more than five years for marijuana possession. His record includes robbery arrests dating back more than a decade.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man arrested after abducted…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan calls for new antimissile technology

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Gary Sinise receives award at USO awards dinner

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6847 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.0854 0.0102 2.42%
L 2030 27.7720 0.0142 3.47%
L 2040 29.8109 0.0167 3.99%
L 2050 17.0466 0.0098 4.47%
G Fund 15.2672 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5956 0.0360 0.94%
C Fund 32.5407 0.0620 5.95%
S Fund 41.8781 0.0222 4.66%
I Fund 26.2056 -0.0460 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.