Man arrested in teen’s 1994 death, dismemberment in Florida

By master
March 8, 2017 6:40 am
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man has been arrested in connection to the death and dismemberment of a boy 23 years ago in Florida.

News outlets report that 60-year-old Ronnie Leon Hyde of Jacksonville Beach was arrested Tuesday as local, state and federal authorities swarmed his home. He’s being held without bond on murder charges at the Duval County jail.

In June of 1994, an unidentified, dismembered male body was found behind a Lake City gas station. It wasn’t until 2015 that DNA tests identified the victim as 16-year-old Fred Laster.

Laster’s family had reported him missing in 1994. His sister told police her brother was last seen with Hyde — a youth pastor and family friend.

It’s unclear if Hyde has an attorney.





