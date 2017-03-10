Man charged in Detroit fire that killed 5, injured 4

DETROIT (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged with setting a fire that killed five people and injured four others in an apartment building where he lived on Detroit’s east side.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Henry Johnson was jailed following his arraignment Friday afternoon on five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of first-degree arson.

Police have said the Wednesday afternoon fire followed an argument. Five men were killed. Four of the bodies were found on the second floor.

Fire officials said wind gusts up to 60 mph made it difficult to battle the blaze.

Advertisement

A resident has said the building held eight apartments, most occupied by one or two men being treated for substance abuse or mental health issues.

It was not clear if Johnson has a lawyer.

___

This story has been corrected to show that last name of the man charged is Johnson, not Jackson.