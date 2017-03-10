Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man charged in Detroit…

Man charged in Detroit fire that killed 5, injured 4

By master
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 8:28 pm < a min read
Share

DETROIT (AP) — A 55-year-old man has been charged with setting a fire that killed five people and injured four others in an apartment building where he lived on Detroit’s east side.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says Henry Johnson was jailed following his arraignment Friday afternoon on five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of first-degree arson.

Police have said the Wednesday afternoon fire followed an argument. Five men were killed. Four of the bodies were found on the second floor.

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

Fire officials said wind gusts up to 60 mph made it difficult to battle the blaze.

Advertisement

A resident has said the building held eight apartments, most occupied by one or two men being treated for substance abuse or mental health issues.

It was not clear if Johnson has a lawyer.

___

This story has been corrected to show that last name of the man charged is Johnson, not Jackson.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Man charged in Detroit…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.