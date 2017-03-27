Man sentenced in purchase of bullets used in killing rampage

Sports Listen

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — An eastern Pennsylvania man accused of buying the bullets another man used to kill three people at random has been sentenced to 12 to 40 years in prison.

Twenty-two-year-old Robert Jourdain of Easton was sentenced Monday in Lehigh County after pleading guilty last month to conspiracy to commit third-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Jourdain bought ammunition used by 24-year-old Todd West of Elizabeth, New Jersey, to kill two people in Allentown and one in Easton in July 2015. West is serving three consecutive life sentences.

Jourdain apologized to the victims’ families, saying he “never once thought this was cool, that it was all right.”

Defense attorney Christopher Shipman says his client had a tumultuous upbringing but did better when supervised by juvenile probation officers, and “that shows he can change.”

