Man who dragged hotel worker under truck gets a year in jail

March 30, 2017
DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who ran over a hotel worker and dragged her more than 3 miles to her death has been sentenced to a year behind bars.

The Sun Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2nDFk3Z ) reports that 25-year-old Moses Acloque also was sentenced this week in Norfolk Superior Court to three years’ probation.

The Norwood man was convicted last month of charges including motor vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of a fatal accident in the 2013 death of 58-year-old Kanchanben Patel.

Authorities say Acloque was squatting in a vacant room at Arbor Inn on U.S. Route 1 in Wrentham and was confronted by management. When he fled in a pickup truck, he struck Patel, who became lodged under the vehicle.

Acloque eventually pulled over behind a restaurant in Foxborough, where he was arrested.

Information from: The (Attleboro, Mass.) Sun Chronicle, http://www.thesunchronicle.com

