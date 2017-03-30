Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Middle school teacher sought…

Middle school teacher sought in child porn investigation

By master
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 9:45 am < a min read
Share

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The FBI is seeking a Florida middle school teacher who authorities say produced and received child pornography.

The Palm Beach Post reports (http://bit.ly/2nz0Jd5 ) Thursday that Corey Perry disappeared last Friday shortly after the FBI searched his West Palm Beach home.

FBI spokesman Michael Leverock said the case has national implications. Palm Beach County Schools Superintendent Robert Avossa would not say if any of the child victims attend Howell L. Watkins Middle School, where the 33-year-old Perry teaches computer science. He did say some of the identified victims attend Palm Beach County schools.

Read the latest on Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.

Perry was recently nominated for a countywide award for science, technology, engineering and math teachers and in 2012 received a letter of commendation from Gov. Rick Scott.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Middle school teacher sought…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Officers paint anchor gold commemorating award

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7265 0.0040 1.39%
L 2020 25.1879 0.0066 2.42%
L 2030 27.9399 0.0088 3.47%
L 2040 30.0216 0.0108 3.99%
L 2050 17.1835 0.0064 4.47%
G Fund 15.2742 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.6206 0.0354 0.94%
C Fund 32.7240 0.0424 5.95%
S Fund 42.5739 0.1630 4.66%
I Fund 26.5218 -0.0907 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.