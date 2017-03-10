Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Milwaukee inmate's family says…

Milwaukee inmate’s family says dehydration death was torture

By IVAN MORENO
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 3:01 pm < a min read
Share

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The family of a man who died of dehydration at the Milwaukee County jail alleges in a federal lawsuit he “was subjected to a form of torture” during 10 days in solitary confinement.

The Thursday filing claims jail staff ignored 38-year-old Terrill Thomas’ pleas for water last April while in the confinement cell.

Milwaukee County spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff says the county takes all complaints filed against it seriously but can’t comment on pending litigation.

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

Prosecutors said in court documents filed this week they are considering felony charges against jail staff on duty when Thomas died. His death was one of four last year at the jail.

Advertisement

Sheriff David Clarke, who oversees the jail, declined comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit asks that a jury determine a compensatory amount.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Milwaukee inmate's family says…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy’s newest STEM attraction

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 09, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6515 -0.0011 1.39%
L 2020 25.0342 -0.0004 2.42%
L 2030 27.7087 0.0004 3.47%
L 2040 29.7398 0.0002 3.99%
L 2050 17.0070 0.0005 4.47%
G Fund 15.2543 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3853 -0.0505 0.94%
C Fund 32.7483 0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.2095 -0.1501 4.66%
I Fund 25.6321 0.0320 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.