Mom Prom charity-minded retro-parties spread across country

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — For a decade now, women have been donning their old prom and bridesmaid dresses — even wedding dresses — for an evening of charitable revelry at a suburban Detroit church.

Founder Betsy Crapps hosted the latest installment of the Mom Prom this past weekend, providing dozens of friends, friends of friends and complete strangers with three hours’ worth of escapist fun to benefit St. Vincent De Paul.

Crapps estimates she’s raised several thousand dollars a year since first holding the retro-shindig at her Canton Township parish in 2007.

In the years since, the mother of three has received a multitude of calls and emails from women interested in starting their own Mom Proms. Crapps expects about 80 such events this year nationwide that’ll raise money for a variety of causes.