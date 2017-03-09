Sports Listen

Montgomery County to pay $45K after photographer’s arrest

By master
and The Associated Press March 9, 2017 12:59 pm < a min read
WHEATON, Md. (AP) — A freelance photojournalist will accept $45,000 rather than go to trial this month over his treatment by police in a Washington suburb.

Mannie Garcia was photographing officers who were using what he thought was excessive force to make an arrest when they turned on him. He said they put him in a chokehold, seized his camera, made the video card disappear and accused him of disorderly conduct.

Garcia is perhaps best known for his Associated Press image of President Barack Obama that artist Shepard Fairey used for his iconic “HOPE” poster. His arrest in 2011 meant his White House credentials were suspended until his acquittal.

Obama’s Justice Department intervened, saying all citizens have constitutional rights to record police activity in public.

Montgomery County, Maryland admitted no liability in the settlement.

