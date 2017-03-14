Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Muslim neighbors slain: Defendant…

Muslim neighbors slain: Defendant faces families in court

By JONATHAN DREW
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 5:20 pm < a min read
Share

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A man accused of gunning down his Muslim neighbors was emotionless during a brief court appearance where he faced his victims’ relatives for the first time in nearly two years.

Defendant Craig Hicks appears to have lost a significant amount of weight since the fatal shootings in February 2015. He wore an orange jumpsuit and said nothing during the pretrial hearing Tuesday in which attorneys discussed discovery issues.

Hicks is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the killings of 23-year-old Deah Barakat; his wife, 21-year-old Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha; and her sister, 19-year-old Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha.

President Trump signs government reorganization order.

Deah Barakat’s brother, Farris, said it was the first time the families had seen Hicks in person since an April 2015 hearing at which a judge ruled that he can face a death penalty trial.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Muslim neighbors slain: Defendant…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol staff conducts insulation work

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.