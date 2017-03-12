Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

U.S. News

Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Navajo Nation police officer…

Navajo Nation police officer critically wounded in shooting

By master
and The Associated Press March 12, 2017 3:23 pm < a min read
Share

PREWITT, N.M. (AP) — The FBI and Navajo Nation are investigating a shooting that has critically wounded a tribal police officer.

Authorities say the officer was shot while responding to a domestic violence call early Sunday near the small town of Prewitt, in western New Mexico.

They say a suspect in the shooting is in custody, but no other details have been released yet.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

FBI officials say the officer was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital. There was no immediate update on the officer’s condition.

Advertisement

FBI and tribal officials didn’t release the officer’s name.

The New Mexico State Police and McKinley County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Topics:
All News U.S. News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » U.S. News » Navajo Nation police officer…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.