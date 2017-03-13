Sports Listen

Neighbors die in same building, coroner calls it coincidence

By master
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 11:19 am < a min read
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A coroner says the deaths of two men in separate apartments in the same Pennsylvania building are a coincidence, and nothing more.

Lancaster police say one man was found dead about 7:30 p.m. Sunday. When a tenant went down the hall to check on a neighbor, that man was found dead, too.

The men lived on the third floor of the same building, where there are four apartments. Investigators initially suspected carbon monoxide poisoning and evacuated the building, but tests for the gas were negative.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamontoni says autopsies show 62-year-old James Mackey and 53-year-old Donald Miller Sr. died of natural causes.

The coroner didn’t say which man died first, but he says they died days apart and that both had “multiple medical problems.”

